At least two semis and another vehicle are involved in an incident impacting northbound traffic on the Kansas Turnpike Wednesday evening.
According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, traffic is impacted on the northbound lane at mile marker 109, near Cottonwood Falls. There's no word just yet on any injuries or damage involved.
Law enforcement officials shared information on storm travel.
“Travel only if it becomes necessary,” the Lyon County Sheriff's Office advised Tuesday.
If your vehicle becomes stuck, the office advises calling the non-emergency line of the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center at 620-343-4225. Have a location and contact information ready.
Be sure to let operators know if you're being picked up by someone. That will help prioritize response calls.
“Vehicles in the roadway that present a traffic hazard may be towed away at the owner's expense,” the Sheriff's Office advised.
The City of Emporia has a fleet of six snowplows ready for winter storms.
A map posted on social media Tuesday showed the city's primary routes for cleaning. They include U.S. 50, West 12th Avenue, West South Avenue, Industrial Road, Merchant Street and Whildin Street.
The Kansas Department of Transportation posts continually updated road conditions at KanDrive.org. Lyon County also has its own online road closures map.
The Chase County Sheriff's Office promised to post Facebook updates on conditions as time permits.
