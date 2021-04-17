EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Healthier Lyon County, the Lyon County Commission and other partnering agencies and organizations that are making a new multi-use trail at the fairgrounds possible. The one-mile loop is going to be an exciting addition to our community.
The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education for approving the development of a district preschool program this week. This is something the district has been discussing for a long time. While it will still be awhile before classes start, it’s great that progress is finally being made.
Tara Glades for her recent appointment as the next executive director of special services for the Emporia Public Schools District and Flint Hills Special Education Cooperative. Glades has been working with the district since 2015 as a district special education coordinator and has a wealth of experience. Congratulations!
And welcome to Vanessa Hinds, who will join Logan Avenue Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year as its new principal. Hinds will come to Emporia from the Wichita area.
Newman Regional Health and Midwest Transplant Network for successfully performing the hospital’s first-ever triple organ procurement surgery (kidneys and liver) on April 10. The donation came from Linda Dieker, who passed away on April 8. Her family announced her gift of life in her obituary. Four people were helped thanks to the organ and cornea donation.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.