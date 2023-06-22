CareArc has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art medical wing. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.
The new medical wing, which has been under construction for the past several months, represents a significant investment in improving healthcare services for the Emporia community. This expansion allows CareArc to meet the growing needs of patients and provide comprehensive care under one roof.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new medical wing," said Renee Hively, CEO of CareArc. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services and ensuring our patients receive the best care possible. We are excited to offer an enhanced facility equipped with the latest medical technologies, designed to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for our patients and their families."
The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the entrance of the new medical wing, located at 420 W. 15th Ave, Emporia. Distinguished guests, community leaders, healthcare professionals, and members of the public are invited to attend this momentous occasion. The ceremony will feature remarks from Hively, highlighting the significance of the new medical wing and its impact on healthcare in the community.
Following the ribbon cutting, guided tours of the new medical wing will be available, providing attendees with an opportunity to explore the facility and learn about the various services now offered. The tours will showcase the advanced medical equipment, comfortable patient rooms, and specialized areas designed to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of the community.
The opening of the new medical wing marks a significant milestone for CareArc as it strives to enhance healthcare accessibility and deliver exceptional patient experiences.
Hively said she was excited about opening of the new medical wing.
"We are elated to see our vision become a reality," she said. "This expansion allows us to better serve our community, offering a comprehensive range of healthcare services and a patient-centric approach. We are committed to providing the highest level of care and improving the health and well-being of our patients."
The event will be open to the public, providing an opportunity for community members to explore the new facility and learn about the enhanced medical services now available.
