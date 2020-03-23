Southern Lyon County USD 252 administrative team has been working for approximately two weeks on building an eLearning platform that complies with KSDE’s Continuous Learning plan for our students. Our teachers are developing lessons this week via platforms USD 252 already utilizes, such as Google Classroom. Online lessons will go live Monday, March 30 to PK-12 grade students.
The teachers and staff are working on getting student’s personal items out of lockers and delivered this week in front of each attendance center office area. Parents will be notified of the schedule to pick up without getting out of the vehicle. Students are not allowed in any of our school buildings.
Southern Lyon County offers 1-1 technology at all levels. Grades K-6 will have schedules for parents to pick up devices in front of the office area at each attendance building this week. Parents are given the option to “use their own devices”, if they do not want to check out a technology device. Surveys have been distributed through Facebook on requesting/denying technology devices. USD 252 also has surveys for daily food service and internet availability for all students. We are working with two local providers to increase availability of internet in all three communities.
We are feeding breakfast and lunch to 50 percent of our students, as of [Monday].
