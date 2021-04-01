The Emporia baseball team opened its season with a doubleheader sweep of Highland Park at Soden’s Grove Park Thursday afternoon.
It was the Spartans’ first game in 686 days, and while they pulled out the wins, head coach Anthony Markowitz said that the loss of last season was still evident in his team’s performance.
“We’re still trying to make up for all that lost time and I thought that kind of showed in the first game with some nerves, but we just preached to the guys that everybody in the state went through the same thing,” he said. “... We’re just going to have to continue to learn and approach it the right way every day.”
That being said, Markowitz was encouraged by the way his seniors approached the plate.
“Everyone knows that Kadyn Williams is going to be our go-to guy at the plate, but I thought Ethan [Garate] really swung it well tonight,” he said. “He’s a guy that, in the past, he’s waited his turn when he was a sophomore and even in the summer and he didn’t get whole lot of at-bats as a sophomore and so he’s really worked hard at the plate and did a good job.”
Prior to the season, Markowitz had wondered how his juniors would respond to taking on varsity roles after not playing their sophomore years, which is a crucial time for player development. He said he thought several of them stepped up on Thursday.
“Drew Hess has really made some improvements at the plate, along with all those other juniors,” Markowitz said. “Hayden Knuth and Vance Kinsey had a good day at the plate, and Logan Thomas, so it was good to see those guys carry over some hitting adjustments that we’ve made in practice into the game.”
As for where he wants to see his team improve, Markowitz said that it was less about what they did with their hands and feet and more about what they did between their ears.
“It’s all mental for a lot of those guys, and having confidence and learning the game,” he said.
Game One: Emporia 12, Highland Park 8
The Spartans used a five-run sixth inning to knock off Highland Park 12-8 in come-from-behind fashion in game one of the doubleheader.
Senior Ethan Garate topped the mound for Emporia to start the game and struggled out of the gate, plunking the first batter he faced. He finished the first inning with three strikeouts but also with a walk and three hit batters, two of which drove in runs to give Highland Park a 2-0 lead.
“I’ve seen Ethan pitch plenty of games and I think that’s as wild as I’ve seen him,” Markowitz said. “I don’t know if it’s nerves with him, but the good thing is we expect him to be a lot better the next time and he does too.”
The Spartans responded in the bottom of the first. Garate singled and Williams doubled to score Garate. Then Kinsey singled to drive home Williams and tie the game at two after one inning.
Garate settled down in the top of the second. He picked up another hit-by-pitch in the inning, but he coaxed outs from the other three batters he faced to hold the Scots off the scoreboard.
In the Spartan half of that inning, Hess singled to drive in Knuth, who had walked earlier. Garate doubled and Williams hit a triple that drove in two runs, building Emporia’s lead to 5-2.
After both pitchers worked scoreless third innings, the Scots flipped the game on its head in the fourth.
Garate walked and clonked the first two batters he faced before giving up back-to-back singles, an RBI ground-out and a double. By the time the third out of the fourth was recorded, Highland Park had taken a 6-5 lead.
The Spartans weren’t held down for long. In the bottom of the fourth, Garate reached base on a fielding error and Williams hit his second triple of the game to knot things up at six. Kinsey grounded out but pushed Williams across to put the Spartans back in front 7-6.
Junior Hunter Redeker came on in relief for Garate in the fifth and retired the Scots in order after the first batter reached first base on a fielding error. Emporia likewise went quietly in its portion of the frame.
Trevontae Richardsonson led off the top of the six with an inside-the-park homerun to draw Highland Park level at 7-7. Adyn Prettyman reached base and later scored on Spartan fielding errors to give the Scots the 8-7 advantage.
But then the Spartan offense unloaded in the bottom of the sixth. Garate and Williams led off the inning with free bases and reached home on back-to-back doubles by Kinsey and Thomas. Jaxon Dial -- who pinch ran for Kinsey -- also scored off Thomas’s bat, giving Emporia a 10-8 lead. The Spartans plated two more for insurance and carried a 12-8 lead to the final stanza.
Redeker worked around a one-out walk in the seventh to give the Spartans the season-opening victory. He was also the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on two hits in three innings.
“His job for us pitching is to throw strikes and I think he did a good job and outside of a few plays we made plays behind him,” Markowitz said of Redeker.
Garate finished with six strikeouts in his four innings of work on the mound. Markowitz said that even though Garate struggled with his pitching, he provided a tremendous lift to his team in other ways.
“I thought he bounced back. He still competed at the plate and he did a good job of staying in it and being a good leader,” he said.
Williams, Garate, Kinsey and Hess each had two-hit games while Logan Thomas had three. Williams and Kinsey both had two RBIs.
Highland Park -- 2; 0; 0; 4; 0; 2; 0; -- 8; 7; 3
Emporia -- 2; 3; 0; 2; 0; 5; X; -- 12; 11; 3
W: Hunter Redeker
L: Vonnie Osayande
Game Two: Emporia 19, Highland Park 1
For as much as game one vacillated and thrilled, game two did just the opposite as Emporia throttled Highland Park 19-1 in a two-and-a-half-inning run-rule.
Kadyn Williams pitched for Emporia and dominated the first two innings, allowing zero baserunners and striking out five batters in a row.
Meanwhile, the Spartans poured it on early and often, taking advantage of nine walks and seven Highland Park errors to score six in the first and 13 in the second.
Garate and Williams picked up two hits apiece in the game, including an out-of-the-park homerun by Williams over the rightfield wall.
Highland Park -- 0; 0; 1; -- 1; 2; 7
Emporia -- 6; 13; X; -- 19; 9; 0
W: Kadyn Williams
L: Christian Gallegos
