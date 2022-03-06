A wintry mix of precipitation may have put around 2,000 customers in darkness in Emporia.
Evergy maps show the outages began across the area around 4:45 p.m., as unusual "thunder snow" occurred. The largest outage is in southwest Emporia, roughly from the university south.
A separate outage affected about 650 customers shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Lebo area, including Flint Hills Wildlife Refuge.
Evergy estimates power in the Emporia area will be restored around 7:45 p.m.
(2) comments
They need to change their name to Nevergy.
At least the governor hasn't run off to Cancun.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.