Mildred Maurine (Pierce) Gilbert, Dimondale, Michigan, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 18, 2020. Maurine was born on December 19, 1927 in Emporia, Kansas to the late Frank and Helen Pierce.
For her undergraduate studies she attended the College of Emporia where she met the love of her life, Gene Gilbert. They were married on August 21, 1949. After completing her undergraduate studies she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in 1951 from Marymount College. With a passion for learning, she attended Central Michigan University where she achieved her Master’s Degree in 1968. Maurine and Gene were educators and held teaching positions in Kansas, Colorado and Michigan. While in Michigan they began their greatest adventure, raising their children in Gladwin and St. Louis, Michigan. They both retired from teaching in 1986: Maurine from St. Louis (she was the Head Librarian and Media Director for the St. Louis Public Schools) and Gene from Alma (he was the Head Guidance Counselor and Athletic Director after coaching for many years in Gladwin, St. Louis and Alma). They spent their retirement years as “snowbirds” splitting their time between Michigan and Arizona. Maurine enjoyed hiking, swimming, and crafts.
Maurine is survived by her children, Ryan Gilbert of DeWitt, MI and Rene’ Gilbert of Dimondale, MI; two brothers, Warren (Gaylene) Pierce of Wichita, KS, Larry (Sandra) Pierce of Emporia, KS; nieces, Vicki Ward, Lori Kutter, Robbi Pierce-Sawyers, and Leisa Albers; nephew, Brent Pierce; two grandchildren, Devonte’ Edward Ewing and Danielle Maurine Ewing both of Dimondale, MI; special friends, Christopher Hennigan, Amanda Brickner, Mary Minor, Carl Ockert, and her beloved dog, Izzy, who was her whole world.
The family will be holding a private service. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, The Humane Society, or The American Diabetes Association, in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.