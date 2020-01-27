Visitors to the Emporia Recreation Center Saturday afternoon received the chance to support a good cause by buying a warm, hearty meal during the It’s Plumb Cold Chili and Soup Feed.
All proceeds — about $600 in total — from the event went toward supporting the operations of the Plumb Place women’s shelter, its mental and physical wellness initiatives and its ongoing mission of giving “every woman a place to call home.”
According to Mary Richardson, the shelter’s interim director, the feed marked the continuation of a successful fundraising kick which began last November and helped the facility pay off a range of debts.
“We’ve received a lot of support from the community over the past few months — and I mean a lot,” Richardson said. “In a two-week period, we collected almost $15,000 from our donors. After that, we decided to make a separate goal of $30,000, and we’ve already raised almost $11,000 of that. With the community’s support, we keep these women from living on the streets in Emporia.”
Richardson said the recent outpouring of generosity has been especially welcome during the juncture in which the shelter currently finds itself. While still in the process of recovering from a $50,000 loss which occurred between 2014-2017 — and remains under investigation by local law enforcement entities — Plumb Place is also seeing an increase in the number of women it serves, which is typical during the colder months of the year.
“As it gets colder, we typically see an increase in our intake, but women really come from all around the area to Emporia throughout the year,” Richardson said. “Sometimes when women come in from different towns, or even states, I ask them what brings them here. I guess word travels fast, because a lot of them say they’ve heard they’ll be safer sleeping on the streets here than they would in a place like Topeka, Wichita or Kansas City. It’s a very sad fact, but it’s true.”
Looking forward to the remainder of 2020, Richardson said she was encouraged by recent fundraising numbers, and hoped this year could be one of the most successful in the shelter’s history. She wants locals to stay aware of other opportunities to pitch in, and is currently in the early process of planning additional community-based events.
“Next month, we’re planning on having a taco sale, and then there are plans to host a 5K run sometime when the weather gets nicer,” Richardson said. “Looking forward even to next year, we’re going to be focusing on hosting a big 1920s-themed dance for our 100th anniversary. So, it’s definitely been and will continue to be a pretty busy time for Plumb Place, and we look forward to working with the community even more in the near future.”
Those looking to access Plumb Place’s services, make a donation or volunteer their time can reach out to the shelter at 342-1613 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.