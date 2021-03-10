Onsite learning will resume full-time for grades 6-12 in Emporia Public Schools beginning March 29 following a Wednesday meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education.
Currently in Step 3, which has students who chose the hybrid learning model onsite at about 50% of the student population, the board voted 6-1 to move directly into Step 5 of the district's school reopening plan.
Students who chose remote learning will remain online.
The move comes after Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder came to the board with a positive COVID-19 update — and a recommendation to move into Step 4.
That move, she said, would have brought student population in Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School up to 75% capacity. She said in visiting with EMS Principal Steven Bazan and EHS Principal Dathan Fischer, it was feasible to move into Step 4 and still be able to social distance.
"Of course, as we talk about moving into Step 4, we need to think about moving backwards quickly," Harder said.
Fischer explained how the schedules would look in the Step 4 plan, beginning the week after spring break. He said teachers and staff would use the time to prepare for having more students onsite. Data would be reviewed on March 24 to ensure that the conditions existed to move into the next step.
But board members were leery about keeping students out of the classroom longer.
Board Member Art Gutierrez asked what the goal was for case numbers in bringing kids back to school full-time.
"I'm concerned about the number of kids that are failing, I'm concerned about the social-emotional well-being," he said. "I have two kids that are in high school, so they are directly impacted by this, so it's really concerning to me."
Gutierrez said having staff and teachers vaccinated was a "big step" in getting students back in school.
Harder reported that about 65% of teachers and staff were vaccinated for COVID-19 with at least one dose, and about 50% of those vaccines were administered last week. Those numbers are not exact due to it being HIPAA protected information.
Board President Michael Crouch said he was concerned that if they did not move directly into Step 5 that students would not get the chance to go to school every day at all this school year. He said the differences between Step 4 and Step 5 were not that big and if the board was asking teachers to prepare for Step 4, they may as well ask them to prepare for Step 5.
He also noted that much larger districts were already making moves to full-time onsite learning.
Doug Epp, who has long been more conservative about moving students back into the classroom, said he was still on the fence. He asked Fischer if teachers would be to handle the increase in the building. Fischer indicated that teachers would do what they have been doing the entire school year — persevere.
The board also heard updates on construction projects at Walnut Elementary, Emporia High and Jones Early Childhood Development Center.
Construction at Walnut is about 39% complete, about 22% at the Jones center and 10% at the high school.
The preconstruction schematic phase has begun on Logan Avenue, with a tentative bidding date set for May. The building will undergo some major renovations with two two-level additions getting adding on opposite wings of the school.
Logan will see the addition of six new classrooms.
The board also:
F Approved a bid from ValuNet Fiber for internet services
F Approved administrative contract extensions
F Waived required work hours for contracted employees over a two-week period between Feb. 8 - 19 due to extreme weather and utility outages
The board next meets at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
