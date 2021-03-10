Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.