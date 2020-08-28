A former Emporia High School instructor charged with multiple sex crimes against former students plead not guilty to all counts during an online appearance in Lyon County District Court Friday afternoon.
Tyler J. Bosiljevac, 39, was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Detention Center in late May on eight counts said to have been committed against six teenage victims. The charges were amended during an Aug. 6 pretrial conference, resulting with one being reclassified as a misdemeanor due to a clarification of the victim’s age and two others dropping in degree of severity from Level 3- to Level 5-person felonies due to the charges being refiled as an attempt.
The official complaint was amended for the third time before Friday’s hearing and now includes: two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child between the ages of 14-16 during which Bosiljevac was said to have engaged in lewd fondling, two felony counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18 during which Bosiljevac was said to have requested nude photos of the victims; two felony counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations with students 16 or older; a felony count of indecent solicitation of a child between the ages of 14-16 during which Bosiljevac was said to have attempted to entice a student into unlawful sexual acts; and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery during which Bosiljevac inappropriately touched two students above the age of 16 without their consent.
Bosiljevac is next scheduled to appear at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 18, during which time preliminary jury selection is expected to begin.
