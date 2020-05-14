As COVID-19 has spread around the world, many people in the community have asked questions on testing locations, availability and the criteria involved for administering a test.
Ester Knobloch, infection preventatist at Newman Regional Health, said both Newman Regional Health and the Flint Hills Community Health Center — which also houses Lyon County Public Health — can administer the tests to symptomatic individuals with a physician order.
“Public Health can provide testing at two locations,” she said. “The state placed equipment at Flint Hills Community Health Center so they can do the rapid test on certain employees of specific industry as well as health care workers and first responders. The hospital also is a place where patients can be tested, and we have a few different avenues in which that can be done.”
Cathy Pimple, chief quality officer at Newman Regional Health, said the severity of a patient’s symptoms will depend on whether they are tested in the drive-thru line or at the hospital’s respiratory clinic.
“The respiratory clinic is different than the drive-thru in that they would be seen by a provider for an evaluation, and then COVID testing may be a part of that visit,” she said.
Patients can get tested through the emergency department if necessary, if they are experiencing a severe health problem.
Testing is not available to individuals without a physician order, even if they are symptomatic. That means, all testing must be initiated by a phone call to a primary care provider or the health department who will screen an individual over the phone.
Who is ‘symptomatic?’
Knobloch said to be considered symptomatic, an individual will be exhibiting at least two of a designated list of symptoms including fever, persistent cough, chills, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell and diarrhea.
“It’s a pretty broad range of symptoms,” she said. “If somebody is exhibiting two of those symptoms, then they would qualify for being tested for COVID-19.”
Knobloch said health care providers want people to come in for testing as early as possible. If you are feeling sick and have two of the symptoms that could qualify for testing, she said to call your primary care provider.
“It is important that people go early to be tested and if their disease progresses, to seek medical care early,” she said. “With this disease, those that come early and we can start some of those supportive therapies, they have a better course than those who don’t. They often have a quicker and more complete recovery.”
NRH Director of Business Development McKenzie Cinelli said there have been cases locally of symptomatic individuals not seeking medical care for more than a week.
“That, in our eyes, is way too long,” she said. “The first day that those symptoms are being experienced, they have to make contact. The longer they wait, the harder the recovery is in the end — and the more people that are being exposed.”
How it’s done
While there are now several types of tests being used to detect and diagnosis COVID-19, the only tests being performed for COVID-19 diagnosis locally are nasopharyngeal swabs.
This type of test requires a patient to tilt their head back while a long cotton swab is inserted far back into the nasal cavity. The swab is gently rotated for about 10 seconds to pick up any secretions and cells in the back of the nasal cavity.
“The virus is living inside of the cells, so we need to pick some of those up so we can detect the virus,” she said. “It is uncomfortable. Oftentimes your eyes will water — but it is definitely doable. People live through it all of the time.”
At the time of testing, patients are given educational materials about COVID-19, self-isolating, hand hygiene and facial coverings. The swabs are then packaged up for transport to a lab in either Topeka or Kansas City and results are usually returned in 24 — 48 hours.
Patients will be notified by Lyon County Public Health if they are positive for COVID-19, who will then discuss the next steps with them. Patients who receive a negative test result will not receive a call from the health department, but can follow up with their primary health provider.
Knobloch said she knows the process can be scary and overwhelming, but it’s important for those who need medical care to receive it.
“Knowing is the first step, even though it is kind of uncomfortable to think that you might have COVID-19,” she said.
Rapid testing
Lyon County received expanded testing equipment last month, including two Abbott rapid test machines. Those machines will read a result in around 15 minutes or less.
Currently, Tyson Foods employees and frontline health care workers and first responders are the only people who are able to get the rapid test results.
“There is specific criteria for that rapid test that really is directed by the state,” Pimple said. “If you don’t qualify for the rapid test through public health, then no matter where you are tested — the emergency department, respiratory clinic, drive-thru collection, or the public health site — it’s 24 - 48 hours.”
Cinelli reiterated that the rapid testing was not something people could request. While COVID-19 testing is available to any symptomatic individual, the rapid testing is only available to people fitting certain criteria at this time.
Recovery
Knobloch said patients are considered recovered once they have been both symptom- and fever-free for 72 hours and have passed 10 days from the initial onset of symptoms. Once a patient has been officially released by Lyon County Public Health, they are able to contact their primary health provider for a work release to return to their employer. Public Health is not responsible for providing those work releases.
“We know with COVID that sometimes the symptoms linger, so just because they can’t transmit the disease to others doesn’t mean they are capable of returning to their job,” Knobloch said. “There’s kind of a two-fold release here. The one is release from isolate from public health and in certain instances, if an employer would require a note to return to work, that would require a call to the primary care physician.”
In all, health officials said it was important to “listen to your body” and call your health care provider if you feel ill.
“If an individual is not feeling well and they are exhibiting two or more of those symptoms, they should call their primary care provider,” Pimple said. “Their primary care provider will help them make the right decision.”
If you don’t have a primary care provider, call Lyon County Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 620-208-3741.
