Tyson Foods is proud to announce that 35 plant locations have been recognized by The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) for their dedication to making a positive environmental impact. The Environmental Recognition awards recognize a company’s dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as witnessed by the development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems (EMS).
“We are proud to see these individual plants being honored for their commitment to environmental improvement” said Kim Dirks, Senior Director of EHS operations, Tyson. “It’s a testament to our commitment at Tyson to implement solutions that help to enhance our environmental stewardship while working to put food on America’s tables.”
"NAMI’s Environmental Recognition Program Awards are earned by companies with programs demonstrating continuous environmental improvement. NAMI members voted to designate environmental sustainability a non-competitive issue within the organization enabling and encouraging members to share their best practices with each other to improve the industry as a whole,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “Tyson Foods’ many Environmental Recognition Awards demonstrates a commitment to the environment, but also recognizes them as a leader within the industry.”
The recognition awards are categorized by four tiers, to encourage EMS development through a step by step approach. Tier I recognizes compliance policies and Tier 4 represents the highest level of environmental management. Please see below for the full list of Tyson plant award winners.
Poultry Plants
Tier 2
- Corydon, IN
Tier 3
- Albany, KY
- Albertville, AL
- Camilla, GA
- Cumming, GA
- Hope, AR
- Nashville, AR
- New Holland, PA
- Noel, MO
- Robards, KY
- Temperanceville, VA
- Union City, TN
- Vienna, GA
- Wilkesboro, NC
Tier 4:
- Glen Allen, VA
Beef Plants
Tier 3:
- Amarillo, TX
- Dakota City, NE
- Hillsdale, IL
- Holcomb, KS
- Lexington, NE
- Pasco, WA
Pork Plants
Tier 3:
- Columbus Junction, IA
- Logansport, IN
- Madison, NE
- Perry, IA
- Storm Lake, IA
- Waterloo, IA
Case Ready-Value Added Plants
Tier 1:
- Council Bluffs, IA
- Emporia, KS
- Goodlettsville, TN
- Sherman, TX
- Jacksonville, FL
Tyson Owned Operations
- The Pork Group, Inc. - Holdenville, OK (Tier 1)
- Keystone Foods USA Proteins - Jefferson, WI (Tier 2)
- River Valley Ingredients - Texarkana, AR (Tier 3)
