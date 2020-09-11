Five new inductees will be announced at 5 p.m. Monday as the 29th class to be inducted into The National Teachers Hall of Fame.
The announcement will be made on YouTube Live.
The Class of 2020 members have amassed a total of 135 years of classroom teaching, and, as always, they represent the great things happening in American education.
Under normal circumstances, each year in March, surprise announcements are held in each of the inductees’ schools, with family, friends, colleagues, and students present to celebrate the honor. Unfortunately, school closures amid the pandemic put everything on hold. Then travel was a problem, and the June induction date in Emporia, had to be cancelled. The NTHF Board of Trustees voted to postpone the induction ceremonies for the Class of 2020 until June of 2021 to give the new members their full time in the spotlight. Unfortunately, no announcements have been made, so the 24 semifinalists have been waiting six months to know the decision of the national selection committee that met in late February.
Thanks to the generosity and creative planning of the College Football Playoff Foundation, the Hall of Fame announcement will be made nationally on YouTube Live. Included in the Extra Yard for Teachers Week (Sept. 12 - 19) is this year’s inaugural “Big Day” on the 14th when all of college football and partners that support education will surprise hundreds of local teachers in a big way, including surprise grants for resources and honoring them through recognition on social platforms. The Foundation will be rewarding each of the Hall of Fame inductees with a $1,000 DonorsChoose gift card for use in their classrooms.
Our educators need this recognition, and more. For all they have been through the last eight months, they deserve hazardous duty pay.
