The Lyon County Fair Board would like to bring its annual reverie to the community at the 2020 Lyon County Fair.
Though official plans are still contingent on the county’s response to the novel coronavirus, Fair Board Member Ken Duft said there is hope for the fair to be a go this year.
“There will be changes to how we’ve done it in the past,” Duft said. “At this point, we don’t have anything ironed out as to what these changes are. The bottom line is the health and safety of all the kids and the people of Lyon County.”
The current county public health order restricts gatherings of more than 45 people, and fairs, festivals, carnivals and parades are prohibited. When the order reaches its expiration on July 9, or if it is amended beforehand, the Lyon County Commission will make a decision on what the county’s future will look like. If fairs will be allowed, the Lyon County Fair, currently scheduled for Aug. 6-15, will be adapted to follow public health orders.
“Once they decide what’s best for Lyon County, we’ll follow suit and try to do everything like we’re supposed to,” Duft said.
Duft said the fair board will have more specific information in mid-July on those details. Board members have discussed a multitude of possibilities regarding what the fair may look like but are unable to make any official decisions yet. With uncertainty about what August will look like, in regard to the pandemic, the board does not know exactly what the traditional Grand Stand and 4-H events will entail, especially as those involved in the events are “playing it by ear” for now, too.
Duft said those involved with the fair have been understanding of the current situation. Though they are planning on coming, everyone understands that there is still a possibility that the fair might not happen. Many other counties canceled their fairs, but with the late date of the Lyon County Fair, things look positive.
“We’re still planning and trying to figure everything [out], just like everybody else,” Duft said. “No matter where you work or live, you’re still just kind of planning and hoping. So, we haven’t made any decisions yet.”
Nothing is definite, but the community can stay tuned at www.lyoncountyfairks.org. The best way for the community to support the fair is to come out — if it is held this year — and enjoy the work that those involved put in all year round.
(2) comments
The outlook should be good as some counties have already dropped restrictions, this article talks about what the different counties are doing: https://www.ksn.com/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-in-kansas/kansas-counties-share-plans-and-information-on-reopening/ I was surprised by Johnson County, but at some point it is time to "test the waters" and trust the people to take precautions that they feel are necessary - kind of like Sweden who could trust their citizens to decide how to approach it. I had read that Sweden trusted its people to make sound judgement, and the citizens trusted their government which is certainly not the case in the USA! If other counties have fairs, they will draw people from those counties that still have restrictions, so..................
Sweden's approach has not been so successful. https://fortune.com/2020/06/10/sweden-coronavirus-briefings-scandal/ Testing the waters, however one chooses to interpret that phrase, is more appropriately made on scientific modeling than either the fears that some other county will "draw people" and their money away, frustration with a shrinking economy, or simply boredom. Those who value societal wealth over population health ought to have sufficient honesty and courage enough to directly say so. By legislating away the governor's authority to coordinate a statewide COVID-19 response, the Kansas Legislature has demonstrated cowardice. Johnson County's response flies in the face of the advice of those professionals trained in epidemiology and infectious diseases and demonstrates wanton recklessness at best and culpable malfeasance at its worse, IMO.
