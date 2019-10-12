Joseph Arnold “Joe” Kirby, 66, of Reading, Kansas, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.
He was born December 9, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of John Joseph “Jack” and Betty Lou (Megede) Kirby. He was a 1971 graduate of Millard High School, Millard, Nebraska and received an Associate’s Degree from Emporia State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972 until being honorably discharged in 1974.
Joe was employed by IBP in Emporia for 20 years and retired from the Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 12 after 20 years of service.
Joe married Callie Jolene Storrer on August 20, 1982 in Emporia, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include three children, Jennifer Christine (Kevin Paige) Kirby, Emporia, Eric Joseph (Teresa) Kirby, Osage City and Keenan Thomas (Brianna) Kirby, Emporia; four grandchildren, Christina (Mike) Magana, Derek (Jessica) Denner, Alexandra Roush, Nettie Kirby and another one expected; three great-grandchildren, Brady and Scarlett Magana and Chris Rivers; his sister, Katie (Dennis) Pfeifer, Harrisonville, IL; and three brothers, Mike (Edith) Kirby, Webb City, MO, John (Carolyn) Kirby, Lawrence and Matt (Marion) Kirby, Manhattan, KS; eleven nieces, Stacy, Lora, Kaylee, Stacey, Stevie, Niki Jo, Shawna, Melissa, Heather, Becky and Chelsea; and five nephews, Chris, Andy, Steve, Phillip and John.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary McMurray and his grandmother, Georgia Edna “Mimi” Kirby.
Joe enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great nephews and nieces, telling stories, fishing, hunting, picking and working on his antique vehicles.
Honoring his request cremation is planned. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hartford Community Center, 117 Commercial Street, Hartford, KS. Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.