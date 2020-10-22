Lyon County is seeing a strong turnout so far for advance voting, according to County Clerk Tammy Vopat.
As of Wednesday, 2,723 ballots had been cast in the county representing 13% of registered voters, which is "right on track" with previous elections.
Of the ballots cast, 1,473 have been cast in person and 1,250 have been advance ballots have been returned.
Vopat said 3,325 advance ballots have been mailed to voters since Oct. 14. Voters have until Oct. 27 to apply for an advance mail ballot.
How to vote
Advance in-person voting began Monday at 8 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse and the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Regular hours for advance voting at the courthouse are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday Oct. 19 - 30 and 8 a.m. - noon Nov. 2.
Voting at the Anderson Building is 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. today and Friday, and 8 a.m. - noon Saturday.
Advance ballots should be mailed back, returned to one of the county’s two ballot drop boxes, or returned in-person to the Lyon County Courthouse as soon as possible.
A walk-up box is located underneath the canopy at the Lyon County Courthouse, 430 Commercial St. A second box is located next to the City of Emporia utility payment box in the parking lot on the 500 block of Mechanic Street, offering drive-thru convenience. Both boxes are secured to the ground and under
If you aren’t sure of where your polling location is, or you want to check the status of your advance ballot application, or to see if you ballot was received, check online at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView. You can use the same web site to check to see if your ballot was received.
