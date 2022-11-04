Sandra Sue Riggle,
71, of Emporia, Kansas
died Sunday, October
30, 2022 at her home.
Sandra was born July
12, 1950 in Gainesville,
Missouri the daughter
of Francis and Wilma
(Burton) Hargis. She
was a homemaker.
Sandra married Burt Melton and they later
divorced. She then married Robert Riggle in
1976 and they later divorced. She is survived
by her son, Brandon Alan Riggle of Ponca City,
Oklahoma; brothers, Kenneth Hargis and wife
Becky of Kansas City, Kansas, Robert Hargis
of Joplin, Missouri; grandchildren, Justyce
Riggle and Jonah Riggle. Sandra was preceded
in death by her parents, and brothers, Larry
Hargis and Joseph Hargis.
Cremation is planned. A Celebration of Life
will be held at a later date.
