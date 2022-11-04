Sandra Sue Riggle

Sandra Sue Riggle,

71, of Emporia, Kansas

died Sunday, October

30, 2022 at her home.

Sandra was born July

12, 1950 in Gainesville,

Missouri the daughter

of Francis and Wilma

(Burton) Hargis. She

was a homemaker.

Sandra married Burt Melton and they later

divorced. She then married Robert Riggle in

1976 and they later divorced. She is survived

by her son, Brandon Alan Riggle of Ponca City,

Oklahoma; brothers, Kenneth Hargis and wife

Becky of Kansas City, Kansas, Robert Hargis

of Joplin, Missouri; grandchildren, Justyce

Riggle and Jonah Riggle. Sandra was preceded

in death by her parents, and brothers, Larry

Hargis and Joseph Hargis.

Cremation is planned. A Celebration of Life

will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made thru: www.

robertsblue.com.

