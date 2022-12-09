Plans are underway for the annual Polar Plunge at Emporia’s Mouse Lake, 1101 Topeka St.
The event is set for Feb. 18, 2023. Proceeds for the event support the Kansas Special Olympics and local Special Olympics athletes. Registration opens from 9 - 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, with the Polar Strut set to begin at 10 a.m. The costume contest is 11:15 a.m., with the plunge starting at 11:30 a.m.
Awards will be giving around 12:15 p.m., after the “pluck-a-duck” drawing at noon.
The cost to register for the plunge is $75 per person, while the annual Polar Strut 5K is $30.
You can register online at www.SOKS.org or PlungeKS.org.
