The Emporia Gazette
Retired educator and entrepreneur Colleen Mitchell has been appointed as a new trustee on the 49-member board of the Emporia State University Foundation.
Mitchell’s academic journey includes a bachelor of science in education degree in elementary education from Emporia State in 1979. She also acquired an English as a second language endorsement in 2000 and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in 2004, both from Kansas State University.
“As an ESU graduate and an Emporia resident, I am pleased to be able to contribute to the foundation in whatever way I can,” Mitchell said in a written release. “My work as an educator was always intertwined with ESU, and I value the relationships I’ve formed. I’m motivated by the diverse expertise that trustees bring and their resolute dedication to advancing ESU.”
She retired from Emporia Public Schools after a 32-year career at Logan Avenue, Village and Walnut elementary schools. Subsequently, she spent four years as the education coordinator for the David Traylor Zoo. Mitchell also imparts adjunct classes at Emporia State’s Teachers College and is the owner of Coco’s Casas Vacation Rentals.
She is now involved in Mitchell-Markowitz Construction, a business co-owned with her husband, Rick, aimed at renovating the former Emporia Gazette building in a manner that preserves its original charm with a contemporary touch for the future.
Among the new appointees, Mitchell is one of nine trustees who have joined the ESU Foundation board. Trustees not only act as exemplars for potential donors, generously offering their time and resources, but they are also active participants in university events and programs. Their role encompasses raising philanthropic funds to further Emporia State University’s mission.
(1) comment
Congratulations, ESU will benefit with your input .
