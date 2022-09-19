David Wayne Carmichael of Emporia, Kansas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
David was born October 16, 1971 in Blytheville, Arkansas the son of Wayne and Faye Carmichael. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne and his stepfather, Dewey Herron Jr. He loved building cars, street racing, fishing, his family, and his friends.
On October 15, 1993 David married Brenda Wylie in Miami, Oklahoma. They were later divorced. He is survived by their daughter, Cassandra Carmichael of Kansas City and also a son, Anthony Carmichael of Emporia. David is also survived by Julie Mcclintick of Emporia, Kansas and her grandchildren, Madison and Mason Davis of Emporia; his mother, Faye Turpin of Oklahoma; sister, Patricia Carmichael of Emporia; sister, Audrey Barker of Virginia; brother, Jim Herron of Emporia;12 nieces and nephews and the countless number of family and friends.
Cremation is planned and service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital in the care of Roberts-Blue Barnett funeral home.
