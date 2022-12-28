Janet Mae “Toots” Heckathorn, 94, passed away the evening of December 24, 2022 at Holiday Resort in Emporia where she was surrounded by her family.
She was born November 13, 1928 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas the daughter of William and Eva Verlin Phillips. Toots attended Neosho Rapids Rural High School and graduated with the Class of 1946. Following high school she attended college in Emporia where she received her teaching certification.
Toots began her teaching career at the age of 17, teaching at Stone School on the Olpe/Hartford road. After five years she moved on to the nearby Gumbo School. Over the next several years she taught at Chicago Mound, Dry Creek and Admire. She transitioned into substitute teaching when her son, Jon, was born after teaching 5th and 6th grades at Neosho Rapids. Toots returned to full time teaching for ten years at Neosho Rapids with the Flint Hills Coop, retiring in 1993.
She was joined in marriage to Russell “Junior” Heckathorn on July 30, 1949 in Emporia. They were devoted members of the Neosho Rapids Memorial United Methodist Church. She was also a longtime supporter of the United Methodist Campus Ministry at E.S.U.
Toots and Junior raised their granddaughter, Stephanie, following the death of their son, Rusti Heckathorn, on December 24, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Junior on March 30, 2018; a sister, Rachel Eileen LeFord and a brother, William F. Phillips.
Toots will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Ava J. Zumbrunn and husband Steve of Neosho Rapids and Kori A. Rosenquist and husband Dale of Neosho Rapids, Stephanie Turley and husband Arthur of Ellsworth, Kansas; a son, Jon N. Heckathorn of Neosho Rapids; sisters, Leona Boosinger of Neosho Rapids and Mary Besack and husband Bill of Neosho Rapids; grandchildren, Ryan (Stacie) Heckathorn, Dusty (Kristen) Heckathorn, Adam (Lacie) Heckathorn, Taylor Heckathorn, Stephanie (Arthur) Turley, Kevin (Angela) Heckathorn, Matthew (Leeann) Zumbrunn, Greg (Amy) Zumbrunn, Brandon Rosenquist and his significant other Amber, Penny Rosenquist and Tyler Rosenquist and his significant other (Chelsey); twenty one great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a community of friends.
Memorial services will be held at the Neosho Rapids Memorial United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 30, 2022. Inurnment will take place next to her husband at Mount Hope Cemetery near Neosho Rapids. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or the United Methodist Campus Ministries at E.S.U. and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
