The Emporia Friends of the Zoo and the David Traylor Zoo have announced a fun, animal-themed Valentine's Day event this year, which promises to "make a wild Valentine’s Day surprise for some Emporia community members."
EFOZ and the zoo are offering community members three ways to show their Valentine that they are wild about them.
The first option is the Wild about Your Valentine package. This $50 package will allow residents to choose between the red fox or ring-tailed lemur theme. Patrons will receive a 5x7 custom painted canvas by the animals, an 8x10 photo of the animal, a plush stuffed animal, and a personalized card. There are a limited number of this package.
The second option, "Love in the Wild," includes an 8x10 framed photo, plush stuffed animal, and a Valentine’s Day card.
For a twist on a Valentine residents can choose a third option — "Name a Cockroach for Your Valentine (or ex)." This $20 option includes a printable certificate featuring the roach name chosen in their honor.
For questions or to purchase your wild Valentine’s Day surprise, please contact EFOZ at 620-341-4365.
