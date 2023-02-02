Norma Esther Mast Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Norma Esther Mast of Emporia died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Newman Regional Health. She was 94.Private services will take place at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. 