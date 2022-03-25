The Emporia High girls soccer team fell 2-1 in overtime to Wichita North during Thursday's season opener and head coach Oscar Macias said it was a good learning experience for the team.
"We're really young," he said of the team. "We only have three seniors of our starting 11. The rest of the starting 11 are freshmen and sophomores."
Wichita North, he said, is a solid team that is always a good challenge for the Spartans. The first half of the match found the girls struggling to meet the physicality of Wichita North.
Macias said there's a definite "learning curve" for some of the younger players.
"The second half, we came up much more ready to match the intensity and the physical play and we were able to get on the board," he said.
Macias said loosing in overtime is always a heartbreaker, but Wichita North had the opportunity to capitalize on their advantage at the end.
The Spartans hit the field again Friday evening with their first home match of the season again Junction City. Macias said his team was poised to head in the right direction after Thursday's loss. Especially against a team they are typically well-matched with.
"The last two times we've played them it's been a really close match between both teams," he said. "We really felt like we had the edge and we've controlled the possession both of those games. ... I think the big focus today is come up, be aggressive as a team and in our attack."
Kick-off was set for 6:15 p.m. Friday at Emporia High School
