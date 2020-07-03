“One Kansas couple. One nationwide quarantine. Add one simple challenge, boredom, a little crazy and lots of hair product, and the result is their 80 day adventure of spreading joy, smiles, and laughter during a time of fear, loneliness, and uncertainty in the world.”
This description — found under a montage-like video titled “Dave’s Quarantine Hair” on YouTube — describes the recent quarantine routine of former Emporians Dave and Ashley (Craig) McDonald. Beginning in mid-March, the couple made a daily habit of posting strikingly accurate — and often humorously gender-bent — Facebook photos, capturing Dave in a range of hairstyles and costumes mimicking characters and personalities across the varied spectrum of American pop culture. In addition to a hairstyle modeled after the structure of the COVID-19 virus itself, Dave has performed photoshoots as past icons such as Shirley Temple, modern day musicians like Billie Eilish, and several characters from major media franchises ranging from Game of Thrones to Star Wars and even cult classics like Napoleon Dynamite.
Like many others across the country, the McDonalds were forced to adapt to a changing financial situation after the virus resulted in the closure of many businesses deemed to be “non-essential.”
“Dave is a dog trainer for PetCo and has been for 8 years,” Ashley said. “He started at a store in KC, but when we moved to Hutchinson last year he transferred ... He actually had just gone to the PetCo headquarters in San Diego at the end of January to train on a new project the company was about to roll out to begin doing in-home dog training. Dave was selected among a group of 50 dog training mentors in the company to initiate this project, then COVID hit.
“Before long, PetCo announced that all groomers and dog trainers would be furloughed. That very same day, however, he received a call from the corporate office notifying him that a new projects team was being created for dog trainers and that they would like to keep him on as a part of this team. He was one of 12 dog trainers throughout the company to pilot this project to do virtual dog training. He was very lucky to get to keep his job, but it brought on challenges as well. He went from working an active and hands-on job to suddenly working a desk job, which is something he has never done before.”
For Ashley, the virus didn’t so much result in a change to her day-to-day work as it did a complete stoppage.
“I’m a chiropractor and I do locum tenens, fill-in, work all over the state of Kansas,” Ashley said. “Basically, I am like a substitute doctor for other doctors when they are sick, take vacation, or go on maternity leave. When COVID hit, not only did I suddenly stop getting calls to cover, but I even had jobs fall through as travel plans were being cancelled and doctors no longer needed me to cover for them. I ended up not working for about three months. Things have finally returned to normal for me and I am now almost booked with jobs through the end of the year. But, between Dave working from home, me not working at all, and with our two daughters doing school from home, our house went from being empty most days to having all four of us at home constantly. It was quite an adjustment.”
Stuck at home and looking for ways to pass the time, Ashley randomly received a series of hairstyle photos from a mutual friend who suggested Dave — who is known among his peers for having long, luxurious hair — should attempt to recreate some of them. What started as a fun, single-day diversion for the McDonalds soon evolved into a strict regimen, resulting not only in their entertainment, but the entertainment — and even encouragement — of others around the country.
“We started out the first few days just doing the hairstyle only, there were no props, no wardrobe, not even a side-by-side comparison photo,” Ashley said. “People were loving it, but before long, several people were messaging me and posting on my wall about another couple who had done the hairstyles. We didn’t realize it was a story and we didn’t want to completely rob them of their idea. So by day four, we decided we didn’t want to replicate any more of the styles they had done ... Nonetheless, we didn’t want to completely steal their idea, so we decided we wanted to pick styles they hadn’t already done. We also started doing the side-by-side comparison photos at this time.
“Once we started doing the side-by-side photos, we really started trying to replicate the original photo the best we could, including wardrobe, scenery, and props. Almost everything used in the photos we just happened to have. Most of it came from my closet, but a few items came from Dave’s wardrobe. We also used a few hair accessories that belonged to my daughter. I will admit, we often selected the photo we wanted to recreate based on what the person was wearing and whether or not we had something similar around the house. We did also have to purchase a few items, like the party hats used to make the cones when we did Madonna, and, of course, the colored hairspray for Billie Eilish and the coronavirus styles.”
Despite the accuracy and attention to details seen in the couple’s posts, both say it was their first foray into the realm of hairstyling and modeling. For Ashley, the daily photos provided a change to express newfound creativity, while Dave mostly just took the opportunity as a chance to combat a sense of creeping sameness — in both a general sense and a fashion sense — as the quarantine wore on.
“I’ve never really been able to do anything to my hair, other than put it in a ponytail,” Dave said. “I’ve always been jealous of women with hair like mine because they have so many different style options available to them. When we first started doing this, I was still working in the store, and I went to work with the 90s prom hair. My co-workers and the customers loved it. I could totally pull off Bon Jovi and Jesus — that’s my daily look already. But seriously, I think I could rock the Dorothy look, minus the bows of course. I would totally do Willie Nelson or Game of Thrones on a daily basis, too. I definitely have a new appreciation for the time and pain women go through regularly, though.
“Currently, I have no plans to cut my hair. I would like to get it trimmed up, but I’m not in any hurry. I’m still avoiding public places as much as I can. As far as hair care right now, I just wash it three days a week using a decent shampoo and conditioner and let it air dry. I also use a leave-in conditioner.”
Moving forward, the McDonalds want to see the quick end of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a return to normalcy — and full health — for the countless individuals it has affected in one way or another. Should another period of quarantine arise however, the McDonalds hope to provide friends and strangers with a moment of laughter in some way, even if they’ve mostly already exhausted their list of hairstyles to imitate.
“It was definitely rewarding to know that for at least two minutes, our daily post was helping to take someone’s mind off of all the bad things in the world,” Dave said.
“One of my favorite quotes is a quote by Oscar Wilde: ‘When it rains, look for rainbows. When it’s dark, look for stars,’” Ashley added. “That’s what I would tell people. You can’t have a rainbow without rain, and you can’t see the light without the dark. Something good will come from every situation. This pandemic gave us all an opportunity to slow down, to spend more time at home. It put things into perspective.”
The McDonalds encourage readers to visit the Dave’s Quarantine Hair video — which was painstakingly edited by their close friend, Melissa Mayer — on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1492umti6M. A full gallery of hairstyles can also be accessed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ashley.craigmcdonald/photos?lst=100021562992922%3A1619540950%3A1593708817.
During the pandemic, men should go bald. Go to a barber once and ask the barber to remove everything on a trimmer setting of zero. Wear a mask and make sure the barber wears one too. Should take about 2 minutes. Which is good because time is as important as distance. Then go home shave your head every few days. They may discover they like it. Their wives, girlfriends and/or husbands may like it too. Barbers may need to become car washers. Every man needs their car washed every now and then.
