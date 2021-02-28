Sub-state basketball games got underway for several area teams over the weekend and action is slated to continue throughout the week.
Thursday, Feb. 25
The No. 3 Lebo girls blasted No. 6 Colony-Crest at home 48-11 to move to 15-4 on the year. The Wolves were led in scoring by Brooklyn Jones with 20 and Allie Moore with nine. With the win, Lebo advanced to take on Lyon County League rival No. 2 Burlingame, which received a first-round bye. The Bearcats beat the Wolves 63-62 on Jan. 19, but the Wolves got their revenge with a 34-32 win in the semifinals of the Lyon County League Tournament on Jan. 29. The sub-state semifinal between the Wolves and the Bearcats will take place in Burlingame at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.
The Hartford girls -- the fourth seed in their sub-state bracket -- toppled No. 5 Burton 36-31 at home. Regan Derbyshire led the Jaguars with 15 while Kiernan Breashears dished out an additional 10. The victory pushed the Jaguars’ record to 5-10 this season and earned them a semifinal matchup at No. 1 Central Plains at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.
The No. 5 Madison girls ended their season with a heartbreaking 37-36 loss at No. 4 Cair Paravel. The Bulldogs were topped in scoring by Yolaine Luthi with 15, Ava Foltz with 12 and Sarah Miser with eight. Madison wrapped up its season with an 8-12 record overall.
Friday, Feb 26
The No. 3 Madison boys crushed No. 6 Crest 67-37 at home in their first round at sub-state behind a 31-point performance from Ryan Wolgram. The Bulldogs used a 28-9 second quarter to create a comfortable cushion and cruise into the semifinal with Lyon County League foe No. 3 Lebo. Madison has dropped close matchups to Lebo twice this season by scores of 41-37 and 44-37. The Wolves and the Bulldogs will play in Lebo at 8:00 pm on Friday, March 5.
The No. 4 Hartford boys beat No. 5 Chase 48-30. Ali Smith turned in a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars, while Shayden Sull added 10 points. Hartford jumped out to a 15-3 lead after one quarter and was able to rest its starters during the fourth quarter in preparation for its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Elyria Christian in McPherson at 5:30 on Friday, March 5.
Saturday, Feb. 27
The No. 8 Northern Heights boys fell to No. 9 Bishop Seabury 53-39 at home in the play-in game for their 2A sub-state. The loss concluded the Wildcats’ season with a 2-16 record. For Bishop Seabury, the win was the first of the season.
Upcoming area sub-state games:
Monday, March 1
No. 6 Marion @ No. 3 Chase County (Boys 2A)
Tuesday, March 2
No. 8 McLouth @ No. 1 Northern Heights (Girls 2A)
No. 8 Marion @ No. 1 Chase County (Girls 2A)
No. 4 Newton @ No. 1 Emporia (Girls 5A)
Wednesday, March 3
No. 3 Emporia @ No. 2 Seaman (Boys 5A)
Thursday, March 4
No. 4 Cair Paravel @ No. 1 Olpe (Girls 1A-Div. I)
No. 3 Lebo @ No. 2 Burlingame (Girls 1A-Div. I)
No. 4 Hartford @ No. 1 Central Plains (Girls 1A-Div. II)
Friday, March 5
No. 4 Burlingame @ No. 1 Olpe (Boys 1A-Div. I)
No. 3 Madison @ No. 2 Lebo (Boys 1A-Div. I)
No. 4 Hartford @ No. 1 Elyria Christian (Boys 1A-Div. II)
