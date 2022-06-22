Virginia Pinkston, “Grandma P” passed away at Holiday Resort in Emporia, KS on Monday, June 6, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends that are like family.
Our hearts are broken, but our hope is that hers is finally whole again. Our family rejoices in a life that was not always easy but it was always worth it. She gave so much to so many and we marveled at her many talents. Our hearts are sad but knowing that she is in a perfect place with perfect peace is comforting to all of us.
Virginia was born January 11, 1934 in Quenemo, Kansas to Adolf and Elizabeth Krueger. She spent most of her childhood living with her maternal grandparents, Grace and Raymond Elder. It was her time with them that she got to enjoy living in Nashville and traveling with them as they made annual trips to Bryce Canyon.
Life gave her many challenges, the biggest was raising six kids as a single Mom. She did a pretty good job and taught us the value of supporting each other through all the good and hard times and she showed us by example that with hard work you can accomplish anything.
Her marriage to Mutt Pinkston was a blessing in her life and he became Dad and Grandpa Mutt to the whole Larson crew. Our family was finally complete and their time together was some of the best years of her life.
Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Marlin Ray Larson and her husband, Edwin “Mutt” Pinkston. She is survived by four daughters, Kimberly & Bob Thomas of Paola, Kansas, April & Rick Jones of Olpe, Kansas, Angela & Mike Moore of Princeton, Kansas, Natalie & Kent Schnakenberg of Emporia, Kansas and a son, Preston Larson. Her pride and joy were the grandkids which include, Rob (Dawn) Wing, Channon (Johnny) McCombs, Beth (Matt) Makowski, Eric (Suzzane) Jones, Brent (Liz) Jones, Kevin (Donna) Moore, Jeff (Emily) Moore, Tony (Amy) Moore, Trent (Andi) Schnakenberg and Paige (Colby) Rankin. Great-grandchildren include, Jeff (Riley) Wing, Kian Wing, Halie (Brandon) Harvey, Myndie (Nathan) Olson, Porscha Stoker, Rhys Makowski, Baker, Cooper and Ramsey Moore, Caitlin and Hannah Moore, Taytum, Kobie and Mia Schnakenberg and Marley and Porter Rankin. In 2021 the crown jewels, her great-great-granddaughters, Payton Rae Harvey and Rylie Rose Olson were born. And as one of the grandkids told her at Christmas a few years ago, “man Grandma, look what you started”.
The family is planning a private burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quenemo. They request if you would like to honor Virginia that you send contributions for “Corky’s Cupboard” at Emporia State University to Natalie Schnakenberg, 2281 Road P, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
“Life is like a Quilt...Years bound together
Embellished with family and friends, Backed with Tradition, Stitched with Love-with cornerstones placed carefully
To create a one-of-a-kind Journey through Time.”
Thanks Grandma P...we love you to infinity and beyond!
