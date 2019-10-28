One person was transported to Newman Regional Health following a two vehicle accident Monday morning.
According to Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews, the driver of a Chevy Cruze was stopped at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Chestnut Street when she proceeded northbound.
Andrews said the Cruze was struck by a truck coming westbound on Sixth Avenue through the intersection.
"She proceeded through the intersection northbound and didn't see the truck," Andrews said. "She's going to be transported to Newman."
The Cruze was struck on the rear passenger side of the vehicle, receiving heavy damage and losing a wheel in the process. The driver of the truck refused transportation.
Names of the drivers have not yet been released.
