Brinley Grace Firebaugh was stillborn on November 25, 2021, at 39 weeks weighing 5lbs 14.7oz, at Newman Regional Health.
Brinley is the daughter of Corey and Summer Firebaugh. She is survived by her parents, and grandparents, Eric and Deb Appel of Wichita, Kansas, Mark Firebaugh and Dee Dee Eastman of Winfield, Kansas, and Amanda Lindsay of Burden, Kansas.
Cremation is planned. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
