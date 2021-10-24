The risk of severe weather faded in the Emporia area Sunday afternoon, after heavy rain closed some roads Saturday.
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Director Roxanne Van Gundy said Sunday that County Road J was closed in three places Saturday due to flooding. A road closure map indicated they were all back open Sunday afternoon.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported 1.13 inches of rain early Saturday, and another 0.22 inches before dawn Sunday.
But a weather station three miles northwest of Emporia had the numbers practically reversed. It showed 0.29 inches of rain Saturday, and exactly one inch of rain early Sunday.
Including Sunday's moisture, the airport now has received more than six inches of rain this month. That's more than double the average for October.
And more rain apparently is coming.
The National Weather Service predicted Sunday afternoon that Lyon County will have a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening. The risk will be higher along a line west of the Flint Hills and Manhattan.
If all the rain was not enough, a water main broke Sunday morning in the 600 block of Garfield Street in Emporia. There was no immediate word Sunday afternoon on the progress in resolving the problem.
“There are plans to replace the line from 12th to 7th,” city Public Works Director Dean Grant wrote on an Emporia Facebook page.
“The city will be applying for a drinking water state revolving fund loan for it,” Grant added. If all goes well, “we could be constructing by late next year.”
