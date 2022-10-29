The Emporia Senior Center announced this week that they were closing their doors on Friday. Ian Boyd and the two full-time employees had to be laid off voluntarily due to the embezzlement and many other factors, not any one’s fault.
I overheard a private conversation wondering why the folks in Emporia couldn’t have a huge fundraiser to tide the elderly over until they could find another building. I then contacted Ian Boyd to ask what the community could do to help.
The Board will have an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Halloween, at 603 E. 12th Ave. The public are invited to share their ideas.
I have lived here almost 40 years and have been in the building over the years several times for meetings, etc. The organization is the lifeline of many, many elderly folks for socialization, Bingo, hot meals. They come from the area to have foot care visits, exercise classes and the list goes on. A lot of these folks are from Emporia and the surrounding area.
My thought is maybe could some of our organizations have a specific project where they help the seniors from time to time.
These folks are veterans, grandmas, grandpas, perhaps your neighbor. This means the world to them. They made a lot of sacrifices in their life.
Many of them remember the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, going hungry, hand me downs. They shouldn’t have to go through all that again in their last years. Inflation is high especially for ones on a fixed income. If you can’t afford to donate, thoughts and prayers are good too. People of all economic levels use the center.
Are we going to be known as the community that let our elderly down? Emporia, let’s step up and do what is right.
Respectfully,
Betty Pierson
Emporia
