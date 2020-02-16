MCPHERSON — The Emporia High girls wrestling team began the final chapter of its debut season on Saturday, with a few open storylines yet to play out.
The Spartans saw four wrestlers record wins on day two and three advanced to the KSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Championship scheduled for Feb. 27 in Salina.
Junior Trinity Ervin placed second in the region, falling in the championship match to Junction City's Elisa Robinson.
"She just wrestled super-hard," EHS Head Coach Brook Medrano said. "She's believing in herself, believing that she can wrestle with ... anybody and go out there and compete. She did a great job this weekend."
Senior Gloria Peroza, in her first and final year as a wrestler, will also wrestle in state after earning a trio of victories on the consolation side of the bracket, including a win over Hoxie's Ashlyn Kaus in the fifth-place match.
"Her work ethic is just crazy," Medrano said. "It's starting to click. We've been working with her sometimes she (hurried) things, gets a little too high. Now she's figuring out to stay back, ride tough and then when she sees an opening, capitalizes on it. She's peaking at the right time and I couldn't be any more proud of her."
After falling to the consolation bracket on day one, Megan Olson rebounded with a pair of wins Saturday, including a 5-0 decision over Wichita South's Kimberly Vazquez in the fifth-place match in the 235-class.
"She's good and she's ... wrestling smart, wrestling to her advantage," Medrano said.
EHS as a team earned 99 points, one behind McPherson to finish fourth.
Great Bend defeated Garden City by one point atop the team standings.
"The effort was there and obviously it showed," Medrano said. "Our regional was very, very tough. We knew going into it, it was going to be tough to qualify a lot. The team rallied together, they wrestled hard, they wrestled for each other. I thought the outcome was great, missing third by a point."
Medrano also pointed out the strength atop the western regional. Washburn Rural, which EHS edged out in the Centennial League tournament last weekend, won the eastern regional in Paola by a 90-point margin over second place.
"Our regional was crazy-hard," he said. "If you look at the backside (of the bracket), I call it the blood round. It's the round that you either go to state or you don't go to state. Every match, there was somebody that was 23-3, 15-2, not going to state. It's sad but it's also reality. We've got to prepare. We didn't get to see very many of those Western Kansas teams this year and now we know where we need to go. (It's) definitely a learning curve for everybody."
"It's a cool, cool time for girls wrestling right now. Even the ones that didn't qualify, they battled through the back and wrestled hard and just competed. I tell the girls all the time you either win or learn, you never lose. They're just going to use that (and) get better because of that loss or those losses."
