Despite the chill in the air, the Flinthills Mall was warm with the spirit of community giving during the 6th annual Emporia Area Match Day Monday.
Match Day, hosted by the Emporia Community Foundation, is an all-day event during which community members can contribute to 25 area charitable organizations and have their funds matched. This year’s matching funds have increased to $60,000, which all goes to participating organizations.
With Monday’s forecast canceling Emporia’s Veterans Day parade and forcing other activities inside, ECF Executive Director Becky Nurnberg said she was not sure what kind of turnout to expect throughout the day.
By the afternoon, the community had exceeded her expectations.
“The attendance has been surprisingly good this year,” Nurnberg said. “I was so sad to see the Veterans Day parade canceled, but I think people decided to come out anyway to support some local organizations.”
It wasn’t just adults coming out to learn and donate, either.
“We had students from Chase County Elementary School out here this morning and this afternoon we’ll have students from NLC Elementary,” Nurnberg said.
Students in grades 3-5 were able to take part in the Growing Up Giving program, which provides $100 — donated by area banks — to each classroom. Students are then able to decided which organizations they would like to support during Match Day after spending a few minutes at each table learning about each organization.
Shari Beatty, who teaches fourth-grade at NLC Elementary, said a printing error on the USD 251 school calendar almost prevented the school from being able to attend.
“We’re here because of Gwen Spade — she’s the one who really got us here,” Beatty said. “She’s the one who talked to [Superintendent Mike Mathes] and he said it was great and it fits right in with our redesign. It’s a wonderful opportunity for our kids.”
Beatty said participating in Match Day was a great way for her students to learn about helping others while improving math skills at the same time.
“We’re always looking for ways to make learning meaningful,” she said. “This has been a phenomenal opportunity for them as well as a great math lesson. It’s a great opportunity for them to get introduced to some different [organizations] and then, when they go out into the community, they may decide to go out and help.”
Beatty said she’s already looking forward to bringing NLC students back again next year.
Organizations were excited to share their missions and projects with potential donors.
One organization was the Eskridge Park Foundation, which was created to bring a number of improvements to the Eskridge City Park, located about 34 miles north of Emporia on Highway 99 in Wabaunsee County.
“We’re on the National Historic Register and we have applied for a grant for our bandstand, which is 110 years old,” Board Member Kari Warren said. “We raised about $10,000 for the bandstand this past year and hopefully we’re able to get that Heritage Trust Fund grant. Our next phase would be new equipment for our park.”
Currently, the park’s equipment consists of an old see-saw, jungle gym and swing set. Warren said the Eskridge Park Foundation would like to see updated equipment that appeals to children of a wide variety of ages installed.
“It’s a big project, but I’d love to see a sidewalk and lighting,” she said. “Our kids really deserve a great place to play and have fun.”
Another group raising awareness for their cause was the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project. This is the organization’s first year participating in Match Day.
“We’re raising money for the Vietnam and post-9/11 monuments and then we’ll be close to finished,” Board Member Dianne Bedner-Smith said. “Then we’ll be going on to the memorial gardens and moving on to the bank and making it into a museum. I’m already getting stuff for it.”
Bedner-Smith said it was special raising money for the memorial project on Veterans Day.
“I have two veterans here with me today and they chose to come and share their day with me,” she said. “They’ve been helping out from the very start and I’m very happy. I want to thank all of the veterans out there for their service.”
The Friends of the Emporia Public Library were out raising money to purchase a van for the library’s outreach education services.
“Our purpose is to help the public library in any way that we can,” Board Member Dee Schwinn said. “Any way we can get people to the library and show them its a great place to be and promote literacy, that’s our mission. All of our funds raised with Match Day will go toward the van.”
Schwinn said other funds raised throughout the year will go toward other library needs and projects.
“We decided to purchase the van so that they have a safe way to transport for all of their outreach,” she said.
The 2019 Match Day funders are Clint Bowyer’s 79 Fund, the Hopkins Foundation, the Preston Trust, the Jane and Bernard Reeble Endowed Fund, the Trusler Foundation and the Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust and Bank of America, N.A., Trustee.
