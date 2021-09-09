Last year’s United Way of the Flint Hills Drive-Thru Food Drive was so successful, the organization added three more agencies this year.
United Way Executive Director Mickey Edwards said they added Communities in Schools of Mid-America, Emporia Child Care Center and SOS Inc. in addition to Help House of Osage, Morris County Care & Share and The Salvation Army.
“Last year we were looking for a way to not only kick off our annual campaign, but to also support the individuals and non-profits that were kind of suffering through COVID,” she said. “So this year, we’d planned to do the food drive at some point during the year and COVID reared its ugly head and we knew it wasn’t safe to do an in-person kick off. We decided to hold the same event for the same reason because the individuals are still needing assistance more than they have in the past and we couldn’t hold our kick-off in the same manner we had, so this was kind of a great substitute for us.”
The 2nd annual Drive-Thru Food Drive will be held from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the northwest corner of the Lyon County Fairgrounds, entering from the 12th Avenue entrance and proceeding to the right through the drop-off area.
Edwards said Frontier Farm Credit staff members will be volunteering at the event and will help unload donations from donor cars and divide donations among participating agencies.
Aside from adding the number of organizations to the list it serves, Edwards said the food drive is also accepting more items this year.
“Not only did we add the three agencies, but we also broadened the types of donations that were accepting,” she said. “Last year it was limited to the food drive, but we did have a few generous donors who donated financially that could support the purchase of food. But this year we’re offering those two options — food donations as well as monetary gifts but we’re also asking for some of the other types of products that our partners use either internally or to benefit their clients so we’ve added the option to donate hygiene items as well as some cleaning items.”
Items include deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, microfiber clothes, bleach, window and toilet bowl cleaner, laundry detergent, bottled water, shelf milk, bottled juices, ramen noodles, condiments, desserts, canned meals, boxed dinners, beverages, canned meats other than tuna and canned fruits.
The organization is looking forward to unloading car after car again this year.
“We felt it was a really great location, some people will be leaving work around that time of day anyway, that might be driving around that area,” she said. “We know there are some places you can purchase cleaning products, hygiene products or food products at that time too, so we felt it was a really great place to host the event. People don’t even have to get out of their car; our volunteers will unload their trunk or their back seat and we’ll take care of it right there for them. They can drive up, pop the trunk, we’ll unload and drive off. We really hope that the community comes out as they always do and support our event.”
Donors wishing to give a financial gift are encouraged to donate at https://www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org/donate.
