Educators are being offered opportunities to increase their skill and knowledge through workshops and conferences provided this winter at The Teachers College at Emporia State University. Some events offered have credit available.
Friday — Workshop: Why Are You Here? Discovering Professional Identity Through Self-Care Practices: Aimed at helping teachers, counselors, administrators and social workers, this workshop is designed to create awareness and teach service professionals how to become change agents while advocating for their learners or clients and themselves.
Content is specifically focused on strategies to develop a professional identity and self-care practices. The presenters are Emporia State faculty members Heather Caswell and Melissa Reed. More information and registration is available from bit.ly/Jan10-workshop.
Jan. 16 — Workshop: The Future is Written: 21st Century Writing Across All Contents and Contexts: When students graduate from high school or college, they do not stop writing. In fact, in the 21st century, writing is necessary for success in any workplace, in every field. This workshop is for grades 7-12 teachers (all content areas), curriculum coordinators and instructional coaches.
The presenter is Kate Miner, an instructional coach for the Shawnee Mission School District who works with teachers in all content areas. More information and registration is available from bit.ly/Jan16-workshop.
Jan. 22 — Workshop: Engage and Inspire — Strategies to Activate Thinking and Learning: This dynamic, high-energy workshop is packed with exciting and practical teaching and learning strategies designed to actively engage students in fun and creative ways, while still being easy to implement into any subject or curriculum. This workshop is for grades K-12 classroom teachers, instructional coaches, administrators, special education professionals, physical education teachers, music teachers and para-educators.
The presenter is Sandie Floyd, a career educator with more than 35 years of educational experience as an elementary classroom teacher, reading specialist, balanced literacy and guided reading consultant and Reading Recovery teacher. More information and registration is available from bit.ly/Jan22-workshop.
Jan. 31 — Workshop: Bal-A-Vis-X — Physical Movement for Learning and Emotional Regulation: This workshop will demonstrate the brain science behind Bal-A-Vis-X, which is a series of exercises meant to stimulate cross-brain thinking. This workshop is for classroom teachers, special education professionals and resource room teachers, speech and language pathologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, counselors and paraprofessionals.
The presenter is Meg Baldwin, an educator with 22 years’ experience in the classroom. More information and registration is available from bit.ly/Jan31-workshop.
Feb. 1 — Conference: Educating for Empowerment: Students and practicing teachers can network and share ideas on how to make classrooms more inclusive and meet the social and emotional needs of students. Registration opened on Jan. 1 and closes on Jan. 24. This event is sponsored by the Iota Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society for Educators. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/empowering-conference.
March 17 — Workshop: More Than the X’s and O’s Coaching Education: This workshop will focus on character education, team building, psychology and developing the heart of athletes and will feature speaker Wes Simmons of 3D Institute. Contact Mark Stanbrough, mstanbro@emporia.edu, for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.