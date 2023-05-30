A BBQ fundraiser benefiting a local youth mountain biking team will be held during the UNBOUND Gravel Expo this week.
The Shimano BBQ Fundraiser for NICA is set for 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Shimano Park in the UNBOUND Expo. The expo will be set up in 721 Mechanic St., in downtown Emporia.
A suggested donation of $15 per meal supports Team Coyote Composite and helps Emporia kids become lifelong cyclists. Cash or Venmo is preferred.
