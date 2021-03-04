The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported that the area is experiencing elevated fire danger on Thursday.
"A very high fire danger will exist over nearly the entire area this afternoon owing to a combination of increasing southeast winds and relative humidity values falling to around 20 percent," said a post on the LCECC Facebook page.
People are encouraged to closely monitor any activities that could present a fire danger.
Follow LCECC on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LyonCounty911 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.