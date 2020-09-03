Lyon County Public Health recorded eight new positives and two recoveries in its latest COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, raising the county’s number of active cases to 87.
There are four community clusters considered to be active at this time. Two of the clusters belong to private industry and account for eight active cases in total. A cluster classified as “long-term care” currently has 10 active cases and 13 pending death certificates from the KDHE. A separate cluster belonging to “colleges and universities” accounts for 12 active cases.
Thursday’s numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 898 since March with 5,628 total tests. At least 19 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, with 15 additional death certificates pending verification from the KDHE.
