Derrick Dupree Morris, 42, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 14, 2019. Derrick was born February 8, 1977 in Emporia, KS to Alvin Morris and Greta Dorsey Morris. He died at his home in Emporia. Derrick was last employed at Tyson. He was a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
Derrick leaves behind his daughter, Nora Wells; his father, Alvin Morris (Kena); a brother, Dayton Morris of Hutchinson; uncles, Larry Dorsey (Deidre), Chester Morris (JoAnn), David Morris of Emporia, Theodore Morris (Connie), Stanley Morris of Hutchinson; and aunts, Anna Lissa Evans (Bobby, Sr.) of Grand Rapids, MI, Loretta Miller (Phil), Christinia Currie (Melvin) of Emporia and a host of cousins. Derrick was preceded in death by his mother, Greta Morris; aunts, Wilma Dorsey and Mae Galbreath; grandparents, William Dorsey, Mary Lou Dorsey McClain, and Edward and Mattie Morris.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 23rd at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 730 Sylvan St. Emporia, KS. Pastor Chester Morris of Church of the New Covenant will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the New Covenant and sent in care of Charter Funerals, 501 W. 6th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801.
