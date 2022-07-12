The Emporia Police Department has logged four reports of stolen political signs since June.
According to Captain Ray Mattas, the stolen signs were "Vote Yes" signs associated with the Aug. 2 constitutional amendment regarding abortion.
"No reports of stolen 'Vote No' signs" have been made, he said.
Mattas said reports of vandalism have not yet been made to the police department, however the Didde Catholic Campus Center posted a photo to its Instagram account this week showing a pro-amendment banner had been vandalized.
The photo shows the word "No" spray painted in black paint across the banner.
"The Didde Catholic Campus Center's Value Them Both sign was vandalized overnight," the church said on its Instagram page. "Thanks be to God no other vandalism to our campus. To whoever did this we forgive you, but we wont [sic] be silenced or intimidated."
No arrests have been made in Emporia. And Emporia is not the only Kansas town reporting stolen signs or vandalism.
According to the Manhattan Mercury, Manhattan police had taken three reports and fielded one complaint since June 1 of stolen or defaced campaign signs, all of them backing the constitutional amendment on abortion.
No arrests or citations have been made.
In Overland Park, police confirmed they were investigating vandalism that occurred over the weekend at the Ascension Catholic School, which adjoins the Church of Ascension in Overland Park.
On Sunday morning, the words “My body my choice” were discovered written in red paint across Ascension Catholic School, which adjoins the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, along with the words, “F--- your dirty $.” A statue of the Virgin Mary was also splattered with red paint.
Mattas said in Emporia, this type of vandalism is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
(4) comments
Is anyone surprised,,,, this is the same political party that supports the urban renewal after a blm gathering and antifa freedom marches!!!!
Not surprised it was only the YES signs that were stolen and vandalized. These are the same type of people that protest anything that "offends" them. SMH
What offends me is that the baby killers have to be not in Christ. I am not against abortion, what I am against is waiting so long that the baby has a life. Pulling the baby apart, I can't say anything else...
Interesting, no reports of any vandalism or stolen signs of no votes. So far all vandalism and stolen signs are yes signs. Interesting I thought someone was quoted as saying that that happens both ways. This article fails to mention that Sacred Heart sign was horribly vandalized with disgusting writings on it. They were just too Forgiving to have called it in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.