Last week, the Plumb Place Board of Directors announced the longstanding women’s shelter would be closing its doors at the end of the year.
The announcement came after almost a week of rumors spreading throughout the community about the shelter. It’s the kind of news that we never want to have to confirm.
Plumb Place has struggled publicly since 2018 after it was discovered that a former employee had allegedly stolen more than $51,000 from the organization over a period of three years.
Although a police report was filed, no charges have ever been made in the case. No further information has come out about the case, despite questions posed by members of the community and the local media.
While I understand the difficulties presented when dealing with an open investigation, I feel Plumb Place’s ever-changing board of directors did themselves no favors by choosing not to comment on the matter — especially while attempting to fundraise over the last two years. Even a simple statement that the case remained under investigation could have done wonders to instill confidence that the matter was not being swept under the carpet.
That lack of transparency did nothing to help the board nor the organization’s current director in their fundraising efforts. Nor did the lack of transparency in recent fundraising efforts do anything to show the community the truth of the financial situation Plumb Place was in.
Had we known how close the organization was to shuttering its doors, I believe the community would have rallied together to keep those doors open. Had we known exactly what was needed, I believe we would have answered the call and gone above and beyond.
Unfortunately, that call did not come.
The board of directors and the executive director should have been up front with the hardships Plumb Place was facing before it was too late.
Maybe the outcome would not have been different in the end, but at least we could have said we tried.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
