Gosh, it’s getting tiring cooking all the time.
I didn’t realize how much I eat out until I couldn’t eat out! Recent take-home meals from Do-B’s and J’s Carryout have suddenly become haute cuisine. Getting a Frosty-chino from Wendy’s is akin to the Russian Tea Room.
However, we still need to watch our exposure and our pennies. One way I’ve been beating the pork-chicken-beef boredom is planning ahead and using a large piece of meat in three, or four, ways so distinctive you don’t even know you’re having the same critter.
Take the Sunday pork roast (about 4 pounds). Put it in the slow cooker. It’s okay. That’s what the slow cooker is for. On Sunday, have some of that lovely pork with three vegetables and hot bread rolls (Thank you, Sister Schubert).
Tuesday, make that leftover pork into a hot sandwich. Thursday or Friday? Time for Tex-Mex.
Spices make this work.
Your initial cook needs to be pretty generic — salt and pepper, maybe some thyme. Your first meal can be enjoying the pork with a baked potato, some glazed carrots and a spinach salad. (Make a cream soup Monday with leftover cooked potato and carrot).
Now, the fun! These next two recipes will get you through, with radically different flavors, saving cooking time, and pleasing the palate.
Pork Panini
Sourdough bread, sliced
Thinly sliced, cooked pork
Roasted red peppers
Thinly sliced red or white onion
Swiss or Provolone cheese
Dijon mustard
Butter or olive oil
So, the red onion is sweeter, the white onion is hotter. Do you still have some fresh spinach that needs to be used up? Use it as lettuce here. Want to walk on the wild side? Try pepper jack cheese.
Put a skillet on medium-high heat. It’s up to you if you want to sauté the onion and red pepper together, just to heat it up and enhance the flavors. I do. Definitely heat the pork up. Something hot in the middle helps the panini hold together.
Wipe the skillet with a paper towel, and build your sandwich, with Dijon on the inside of each bread slice, cheese on both sides, vegetables and the pork in the center.
Press the sandwich slightly to get it to hold together and either butter or spray one side with olive oil.
Put this side down in the hot skillet, and butter or spritz the top side. Use a spatula to press the sandwich flatter as you cook it, flipping once to brown both sides and melt the cheese. You can also cover a brick or iron skillet in aluminum foil and use that to weight the sandwich.
Serve your Mediterranean-style panini style with an olive and pasta salad, perhaps slices of fresh cucumbers and halved grape tomatoes. Pretend you’re on a stone terrace overlooking the Mediterranean.
Pork Enchiladas
1 pound, give or take, cooked pork, shredded
1 white or yellow onion, chopped, divided
1 can (4.5 ounce) chopped green chiles
1 envelope Mexican taco seasoning
2 cans (10-ounce) of green or red enchilada sauce
1 1/2 - 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded, or
A round of Queso Fresco or Cotija cheese, divided
Corn tortillas
Cilantro, chopped for garnish
Sour cream for garnish, optional
Take what’s left of the Sunday pork and shred it. That’s a better texture, but you could dice it as well.
Again, the yellow onions will be sweeter, the white onions sharper. Save back about a half-cup of raw onion and a cup of shredded cheese to top the enchiladas. If you’re just to tied to worry about it, get a bag of pre-shredded Mexican blend cheese.
Sear the pork in a hot, skillet or saucepan along with the onion and Mexican seasoning, adding half the green enchilada sauce just when you think you’re going to burn it. This char is part of what makes this pork dish distinct from the previous two.
Stir until the sauce heats up and set aside. Using a prepared seasoning mix is easier, but you can make your own if you feel up to it.
Flour tortillas are pretty ubiquitous, so I like to shake this up with corn tortillas. Cook them briefly on either a dry, hot iron skillet, or as my Mom did, in hot oil. Flop one down, flip it after 20 seconds and move it over to some paper towels when it starts puckering.
I really like sharp cheddar with my Tex-Mex, and I’m a little leery of jalapeños. There isn’t any reason why you can’t substitute an authentic Mexican cheese or add fresh or canned jalapeños to make this your own.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking dish with non-stick spray. Grab a corn tortilla, spoon about a quarter of a cup of filling down the center, add some cheese and roll it closed.
Place seam-side down in the baking dish and continue until everything except the reserved onion and cheese is used up. The goal is to have a pan of a size that the enchiladas will fit snugly and not unroll.
Top the completed enchiladas with the last of the green sauce, followed by the last of the cheese. Bake at 375 for about 20 minutes. Remove and let it sit for five minutes.
Serve with the last of the chopped onion, chopped cilantro and cold sour cream, perhaps even sliced avocado, some salsa or fresh pico de gallo with lime wedges. Pretend you are on the beach in South Padre Island.
Let’s keep cooking!
