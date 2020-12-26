An Emporia girl spent some time getting “crafty” to give back this holiday season.
After being challenged to come up with an idea at school to give back to the community, 12-year-old Harmony Thompson decided to take it one step further. She made and sold crafts between the months of November and December, raising a little more than $200 and used the money to purchase Christmas gifts for a local family in need.
“She wanted to do actually do it an adopt a family,” said Theresa Thompson, Harmony’s mother. “It was always the plan to adopt a family.”
Initially Harmony was going to pick one of the trees from SOS. Then, she heard about a local woman who was battling cancer and couldn’t afford to give her children gifts this year.
“That was like the perfect opportunity, she thought, so that’s who she chose,” Theresa said.
Through a friend of the woman, the Thompson’s mother was able to find out some of the wants and needs of the family. Harmony did the shopping for gifts, picking out toys and clothing for the children, wrapped the gifts and then they delivered the gifts.
Now that she’s done it once, Harmony might do it again.
“She didn’t do it for the recognition,” Theresa said. “She’s a little embarrassed that she got so much recognition. She just wanted to help a family that needed it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.