A Lansing, Mich., man is in custody after placing several threatening phone calls to businesses and organizations across Emporia on Thursday.
The Emporia Police Department worked closely with the Lansing Police Department to investigate the criminal threats and to identify the suspect, 26-year-old Tyler Sanders.
The phone calls began Wednesday evening when Sanders called Newman Regional Health and said he would “shoot up” the hospital.
On Thursday, Emporia Christian School, the Emporia Rec Center, Maynard Early Childhood Center and the Buckle each received threatening phone calls from the same number.
EPD determined that the calls were being placed from Lansing, which connected it to the Lansing Police.
Sanders could face charges in Lyon County for five counts of aggravated criminal threat. There is also the possibility he could face similar charges in Michigan and Louisiana.
