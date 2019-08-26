An accident involving a motorcycle and a truck occurred at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Prairie Street at about 5 p.m. Monday evening.
According to Emporia Police Department Lieutenant Scott Stormont, the motorcyclist, headed east on 15th Avenue, stopped at the stop sign, at which time the motorcycle stalled. The motorcyclist restarted the vehicle and accelerated into the side of a truck stopped at the Prairie Street stop sign going north.
The motorcyclist was transported to Newman Regional Health, and the motorcycle was towed from the scene. The truck and its driver were unharmed.
No names have been released yet. More details to come.
