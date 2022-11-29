I have written in the past about apple cobbler, apple butter and apple dumplings, but I don’t think I’ve written about apple butter cobbler WITH dumplings. What a great combination.
Put the slow cooker to work on this one, hold back on the sugar and you’ll end up with a dish worthy of either breakfast or dessert.
If you didn’t load up on Granny Smiths, Empires, Golden Delicious and Fuji apples at The Orchard’s fall festival Saturday, you can still get locally grown fruit. Visit them on Facebook or visit Mr. Bob at the Emporia Farmer’s Market this Saturday ( 10 a.m. at the Old Water’s True Value store on W. Highway 50) and grab some apple cider while you’re at it.
Local apples? Let’s get cooking!
Apple butter is a lovely spread on toast or ham sandwiches. You can spoon some into your oatmeal or use it in place of jelly just about anywhere.
EASY APPLE BUTTER
5 pounds mixed apples, peeled and cored (mix sweet and tart for a good blend)
3 cups granulated sugar or Sugar substitute (ex. Stevia), divided
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Cut apples into 1-inch cubes; place apple cubes and 1 to 1-1/2 cups of the sugar in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for six hours.
Stir in cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and an additional 1 to 1-1/2 cups sugar (I end up using closer to 2 cups of sugar than three). Cover; cook on low until apples are very soft (four hours).
Use an immersion blender to cream the apples in the crock or place half of apple mixture in a blender. Secure lid on blender and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening (trust me on this unless you want to spend the day wiping down the cabinets).
Pulse until smooth or to desired texture; repeat with remaining apple mixture. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to a month. You can also freeze apple butter cubes to use in stews, cakes, other cobblers, etc.
Now, it’s time to make the cobbler.
APPLE BUTTER COBBLER WITH DUMPLINGS
2 pounds Granny Smith apples (about 4), peeled and cut into wedges
2 pounds Honeycrisp or Gala apples (about 4), peeled and cut into wedges
1 1/4 cups packed light brown sugar
5 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 Tablespoons butter
1 cup Slow-Cooker Apple Butter
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 Tablespoons fresh juice (from 1 large lemon)
1/2 teaspoon salt
DUMPLINGS
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup granulated sugar, divided
10 Tablespoons cold butter, cut into small cubes
1 cup whole milk
2 Tablespoons butter, melted
First make the filling: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss together apples, brown sugar and flour in a large bowl.
Melt butter in a large cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add apple mixture and cook, stirring often, until apples are almost tender and syrup thickens, about 10 minutes.
Remove the apples from the heat and stir in the apple butter, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt. Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes, placing a baking sheet on oven rack directly below skillet to catch any drips.
Prepare the Dumplings: While the cobbler filling bakes, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and 3 tablespoons of the sugar in a large bowl. Using a pastry blender or fork, cut butter into flour mixture until texture resembles coarse meal with some pea-size pieces.
Stir in milk with a fork just until mixture is evenly moistened.
Remove the hot apple filling from oven, and using a 1/3-cup measure, scoop dough into eight or nine mounds on top, spacing about two inches apart (they will swell while cooking to form a crust).
Brush dough mounds with melted butter; sprinkle with remaining tablespoon sugar, if desired.
Return the dish to the oven and bake until the dumplings are golden brown and cobbler is bubbly, 18 - 20 minutes. Remove to a wire rack and let stand 20 minutes. Serve warm; add a scoop of ice cream for dessert and I’m not going to stop you if you get some chocolate sauce on there, too.
LAGNIAPPE
The Emporia High School Wrestling Team is having a taco supper tonight to raise funds for the club. Ten dollars includes two tacos, rice, chips and a dessert. You can dine-in or carry-out, 5 - 7 p.m. tonight at First United Methodist Church, 823 Merchant St.
The Red Stocking Breakfast is Saturday, 7:30 - 10:30 at Bruff’s Bar and Grill, 2640 W. 18th Ave. There will be celebrities, elves, a big hot all-one-can-eat breakfast and raffle prizes. I have my eye on the Blackstone Griddle with 100 pounds of meat, although the 65-inch Crystal UHD Samsung television complete with a snack basket and “movie time” blanket is a close second. So, I need all of you to go for the Veteran Competition Disc Golf Basket, please.
Information and tickets at www.kcsl.org, Tickets at the door are $15. Do not miss it!
