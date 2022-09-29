Reported vandalism at Emporia High School was quickly removed, according to the school district.
The vandalism was reported Wednesday morning, according to Emporia Police Department "pink sheets."
Community Relations director Lyndel Landgren confirmed to The Gazette that some graffiti was discovered on the front of the school and the front sidewalk area.
"Early Wednesday morning, it was discovered that someone spray-painted graffiti on the front of Emporia High School and the front sidewalk area," he said in an email. "Our maintenance and custodial crews were able to remove the graffiti from the affected areas prior to staff and students arriving for school. Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible are encouraged to contact Emporia High School at 620-341-2365 or the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.