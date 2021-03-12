David (Pyp) Pape died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from natural causes. David Leslie Pape was born on July 24, 1985 to Jeffrey and Rita (Ragsdale) Pape in Emporia, KS. He graduated from Emporia High School in 2003. David served in the Air Force from 2003 to 2007 and was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base. He attended Flint Hills Technical College and graduated in 2010 with an Associates Degree of Applied Science in Network Technology. David married Amy Norman on March 16, 2010 in Las Vegas, NV at the Stratosphere. They moved to Overland Park that summer where David was employed by Sprint and Cerner as a network engineer.
David is survived by his wife, Amy; parents, Jeff and Rita Pape, Emporia, KS; two sisters, Shenandoah Caddell, Spanaway, WA, Savannah Pape, Emporia, KS; a niece, Anyssa Bernal; nephews, Eric Caddell, Russell Caddell, Owen Bernal and Anthony Narvaez; along with many Aunts and Uncles, other relatives and friends.
David was one in a million! He was loveable, goofy, and always laughing. David was a Scotch connoisseur and an avid gamer. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and husband. David loved his family and his pets: Fiona Patrice (dog); cats, Avocado Marie, Paddington Eugene, Eloise TigerLily and Maynard Sassafras.
David loved his wife. He was easy to love and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS.
