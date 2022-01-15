Joe Manchin has been a one-man wrecking crew for President Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. Every time it seems the relatively progressive proposed legislation appears close to passing thanks to serious concessions to Manchin, he balks. Even the support from some of his most loyal constituents like the United Mine Workers doesn’t sway him to support the legislation. Clearly, he has more loyalty to some other party or parties (Fox News apparently among them) than he has to his constituents who would overwhelmingly benefit from its provisions, President Biden, his party, or his own word.
So, what party or parties is Manchin beholden to? Some have argued that, due to his wealth ($7.6 million) earned while serving the voters of West Virginia since 1982 (OpenSecrets.org), he is beholden to the wealthy owners of fossil fuel interests. He also has a financial interest in Emerald Coast Realty, which operates many hotel franchises.
However, supporters of the 74-year-old U.S. Senator will point out that he voted against the Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (despite personal efforts working with the White House and his Republican colleagues for a bipartisan bill) for much the same reasons he now uses against the Build Back Better Act–because of a perception of rushing a bill through that will add to the deficit.
Time has proven him correct on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which has provided little actual tax relief for over 70 percent of Americans and raised the deficit by $2.3 trillion according to the 2018 Brooking Institute study titled, “Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: A Preliminary Analysis.” The Congressional Budget Office’s projections for the current version of Build Back Better puts the price tag at $367 billion added to the debt over 10 years. However, that report does not provide any estimate for revenue recovered thanks to the bill’s $80 billion investment in the Internal Revenue Service for modernizing systems and revenue recovery, which Treasury Secretary Janel Yellin reports will be over $400 billion (Washington Post). So, unlike the TCJA, voting for BBB will not add to the debt over the life of the bill.
Given these mixed messages, who is Manchin representing? His constituents? The best interests of our country (and the world)? The Democratic Party of which he is a longtime member? Or himself and his political and financial future?
If he were acting on behalf of his constituents and the future of the United States and world, he would be concerned about climate change and the role of the coal industry. Kansas and many other states have moved forward by supporting wind and alternative sources of energy to replace the fossil fuels that have placed our country and world in such a perilous state.
It is obvious that, during the last year, he has taken full advantage of his status as a pivotal vote in the United State Senate. Apparently, he enjoys the attention he has drawn from the President, White House staff, and Democratic Party leaders. He frequently appears on national news broadcasts and is interviewed by news reporters for print media. Undoubtedly he is planning to take advantage of his fame to author future books on his “leadership” during these challenging times. Mr. Manchin certainly is making decisions that have benefited him personally.
It is fair to point out that Joe Manchin lives aboard his $200,000 yacht “Almost Heaven” moored on the Potomac River eight miles south of Washington D.C. (Washington Post) and commutes to work in a late-model Maserati (Vice.com, which tracks politics worldwide) when Congress is in session. He might not fully understand the struggles single parents go through, so perhaps his recent concern expressed over extending the extremely popular Child Tax Credit, giving those same parents the chance to spend additional money on drugs. This typically Republican trope was disproven years ago, so it is frustrating to see Manchin throwing it around. Maybe he was referring to the medications needed by those who are uninsured, thanks to our dysfunctional health care system.
Clearly, progressive Democrats were hoping to clear BBB by the end of the year so they could focus on voting rights, which is almost as much of a threat to our country as climate change. Manchin will again be in a position to control the agenda. How will he act? He has frequently claimed to be in favor of protecting voting rights for everyone, but (again) holds desperately to the idea that no legislation should be passed without Republican support.
We can only hope that President Biden can find a way to work Senator Manchin back to reason, perhaps by visiting” Almost Heaven” for some off-the-record negotiations over some beer and bar-b-que. A clandestine meeting offshore could keep the press away so actual progress could be made.
Or even better, perhaps the mid-term election will reward progressives with control of Congress WITHOUT Senator Manchin so they can return to working for the American people rather than just acquiescing to a few wealthy donors.
