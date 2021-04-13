“Good Eating in Kansas” is a cookbook from the Emporia Club of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Former Gazette News Editor Brandy Nance gave it to me for my birthday several years back, and I must have put it somewhere very safe because I just rediscovered it while doing some spring cleaning.
I love the cover illustration and inscription: “Kissin’ wears out ... Cookin’ don’t!” Not sure about that first part, but I do agree with the second.
The cookbook dates from 1978 and Emporian Faye Jaggard, the fundraising chairman, wrote an “Expression of Appreciation” in the front, thanking all the Telephone Pioneers of the state for contributing, and especially “Pioneers Marilea Schmidt and Debbie Weidert, who spent many hours diligently typing all the information for our book.”
Faye Jaggard was in fact the grandmother of Emporia City Commissioner Becky Jaggard Smith. A long line of community supporters!
The Telephone Pioneers of America were founded in Boston in 1911 as a way of keeping those who had been in the new industry from the beginning in touch with each other, and to serve as mentors for those joining the industry in the 20th century. The first member to sign up was none other than Alexander Graham Bell. The group was comprised of those working in the telecommunications industry with each club supporting a need in their individual communities.
Pioneers, a Volunteer Network is the current model, based in Denver and with more than 600,000 members. It’s a non-profit charitable network supporting everything from education and hunger to seniors and the disabled.
I’ve been going through the book on rainy afternoons, seeing if I recognize any names or recipes. There is an amazing variety, and the directions a clearly from a time when people still cooked a lot because many basics, such as seasoning, or how long to cook something, are understood rather than specified.
I pulled out these tuna recipes as an exploration and noticed how small the quantities are. In today’s terms I think a lot of these would only feed two, which makes you think about how much food we truly eat these days, as opposed to what we should eat.
Let’s get cooking.
V V V
TUNA NOODLE CASSEROLE
Pat Wine
1/2 package thin noodles, cooked
1 small can tuna
1 Tablespoon minced onion
1/2 can cream of chicken soup
2 slices buttered bread cubes
Salt and pepper to taste
Blend the first four ingredients and put in buttered casserole dish, cover with bread cubes and bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
Okay! That’s a lot of butter going on, and I’m not sure about chicken soup with “chicken of the sea” however someone must have liked it enough to print it. Do not drain the tuna fish as the moisture from the can (at this time it would have been a vegetable oil) is needed to mix with the condensed soup.
I remember when tuna was packed in oil: no choices. You went with “Charlie” or the “Mermaid” but you didn’t get to choose oil or water, wild caught or Dolphin safe, sustainably sourced or anything. Tuna fish was tuna fish and since you couldn’t get fresh tuna at the seafood counter, this was all there was for those who didn’t live on the coast.
V V V
Helen Ryno’s tuna casserole looks a little tastier, but I think it needs more milk — especially if those cans of soup are condensed. I’m guessing that the tuna is added without draining, which would provide a bit of oil.
TUNA FISH AND NOODLES
Helen Ryno
1 1/2 cup noodles, cooked
1 can celery soup
1 can cheese soup
1/4 cup milk
1 small can tuna fish
Mix together and cook on top of stove until heated; stir often.
V V V
Now these might be a “tuna too far” but they are fascinating. Pat Wine makes dish called “Tuna Pelynesia.” With an “e.”
We may assume she means Polynesia, a collection of small Pacific islands from Hawaii, southwest to New Zealand and southeast to Rapa Nui. Did you know that the name actual means “many” (poly) “islands) (nesoi). Latinize the Greek and you get Polynesia. About the only thing Polynesian about this dish are the tuna and the pineapple, but there you go.
TUNA PELYNESIA
Pat Wine
1 (2 ounce) can sliced mushrooms, drained
1/2 green onion, cut in 1-inch pieces
2 Tablespoons butter
Cooked rice (or Chinese noodles)
1 (10 1/2 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
1/3 cup water
1 (7 ounce) can tuna, drained, flaked
1/2 cup pineapple tidbits
In saucepan, brown mushrooms and cook onion in butter until tender. Blend in soup and water. Add tuna and pineapple. Heat; stir occasionally. Serve over rice or noodles. Makes about three servings.
Yes, mushrooms used to come in cans. I believe the Chinese noodles she is referring to are called Chow Mein noodled. They were crispy and came in a can.
V V V
Nancy Boling has an adventurous dish in this collection, again calling on the far east, where bok choi and soy sauce rule. I think it may need to be served with steamed rice, too.
TUNA CABBAGE HONG KONG
Nancy Boling
1 can tuna (in oil)
1/2 cup onion
1/2 cup celery
4 cups shredded cabbage
1 can seasoned stewed tomatoes
2 Tablespoons soya sauce (soy)
Drain vegetable oil into large skillet and heat. Add onion and celery, sauté a few minutes. Toss in cabbage and sauté about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in tuna, tomatoes and soya sauce. Cover and continue to cook 5 minutes longer. Serve immediately. Vegetables will wilt otherwise.
I checked on the “Soya” and that is how the term is used in Britain and other European countries: Soy in US; Soya across the pond.
I happened to have the ingredients on hand to try this one out, so here is what I learned from preparing Nancy’s dish.
I think her can of tuna must be the larger one and not the 2-ounce version.
It needs to be packed in oil.
Four cups of cabbage is a lot of cabbage. A LOT of cabbage.
This might have been tasty if made with ground beef.
This must be some upper Midwest hot dish-type thing that I never want to put in my mouth again (My apologies, Nancy and descendants).
